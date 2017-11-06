Kourtney Kardashian Admits: I Want Another Baby With Scott Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly feeling left out of the Keeping up with the Kardashians baby boom. The 38-year-old mother of three even revealed that she wants to have another child with estranged ex, Scott Disick!

On Sunday’s shocking episode, Kourtney and Scott, 34, came face-to-face at sister Khloe‘s house. During the impromptu get-together, the former couple were put on blast and asked whether or not they would have another baby together.

After Scott blurted out “yes” with no hesitation, Kourtney confirmed that she wants to have a fourth child with “The Lord,” admitting that they had already discussed using in-vitro fertilization!

PHOTOS: The Bitter End: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Tense Last Weeks With Scott Disick — How Separate Lives Led To A Split

That doesn’t mean, however, that the two are getting back together. Following the revelation, Scott said, “We have three kids together. That is not going to change. It’s kind of nice that there is no more false hope.”

Another storyline on last night’s KUWTK episode centered around Kim Kardashian‘s never-ending need to be hot AF!

“I am going on this really crazy diet. Melissa is a trainer that I found and she is super inspiring to me. I have got to try,” Kim told Kris Jenner, 62, while getting ready for a KKW photo shoot.

PHOTOS: She Got Her Body Back! Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Post-Baby Physique Just 5 Months After Giving Birth –– New Mom Stuns In 14 Photos

Kim and sister Khloe, 33, visited the trainer so the mom-of-two could discuss her fitness goals. Before Kim committed to her new workout plan, she, Khloe and bestie Johnathan Cheban, 43, went on a fat tour in NYC – eating several slices of pizza and ice cream.

After the short Big Apple food binge, Kim started her grueling workouts with Melissa, who was able to push her like no other. She was then forced to choose between Jonathan’s fatty foods and her strict fitness routine – she chose fitness.

Of course, KUWTK wouldn’t be complete if it didn’t keep up with ALL the Kardashians!

PHOTOS: The Bitter End: Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s Tense Last Weeks With Scott Disick — How Separate Lives Led To A Split

Durig the show, Khloe, who lives in Cleveland with future baby-daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, freaked out over having Kris and Kourtney come to visit her new home. Her fears, however, were quickly squashed when they all attended Thompson’s basketball game together and had a marvelous time!

Do you think that Kourtney Kardsahian should have another baby with Scott Disick? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.