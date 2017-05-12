More Trouble! Kim & Hubby Kroy Hit With Lawsuit Drama After Son’s Crisis

Kim Zolciak can’t catch a break!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the returning Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were served by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on May 10 — just days after the couple’s 4-year-old Kash was brought home from the hospital.

READ THE DOCUMENTS

A holiday decorator first sued Kim, 38, and Kroy, 31, in March after they failed to cough up the cash for their $6,000 bill.

The designer told Radar that a court date hasn’t been set in the matter yet, as the Don’t Be Tardy stars never filed their responses in court.

Meanwhile, instead of taking care of debts, the parents to six have been focusing on helping Kash recover from a dog attack.

The worried mom recently posted a photo of the toddler’s mangled face on Instagram, but hasn’t explained what exactly happened.

Big sister Brielle Biermann, 20, said the child needed surgery because he almost “lost a very important organ.”

