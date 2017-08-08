EXCLUSIVE

Justice For Kim? Inside Zolciak’s Court Date In Holiday Decorator Lawsuit

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were Tardy for their court date, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The reality stars were scheduled to appear in a Fulton County, Ga. magistrate court on July 31, but failed to show up!

“They cancelled the first mediation,” the owner of Seasonal Designs LLC told Radar. “I just got a notice that it is rescheduled for the 22nd.”

Seasonal Designs LLC filed a suit against Zolciak, 39, and Biermann, 31, in March after they failed to pay their $6,000 bill by February. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office served Biermann in May – just days after their son Kash was attacked by a dog.

The couple filed paperwork to “dispute the total amount charged” in response.

The RHOA star was previously sued for failing to pay a party planner after Brielle Biermann’s 11th birthday, and Biermann was accused of stiffing one of their babysitters. They were both listed in a suit filed by their former housekeeper over unpaid wages as well.

