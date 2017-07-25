Kris Jenner’s Butt Implant Shocker!

Kris Jenner has invested in her bottom line — big-time!

The 61-year-old now boasts a colossal butt that rivals the backsides of her super-cheeky daughters!

“There’s no doubt that she has enhanced her butt immensely,” said plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back. “But the Kardashians do everything to excess — especially in that area.”

If she had surgery, that could prove dangerous and even lethal to the copycat mom!

“Larger implants have a greater likelihood of pressing on a sciatic nerve and causing severe damage to the back,” said Dr. Back, who has not treated the reality TV star.

“Kris is desperately trying to remain youthful and relevant,” blabbed a source.

“She doesn’t want to be overshadowed by the stars she created — so she’s stealing a particularly massive part of their act!”