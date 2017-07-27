Food Binges & Suicidal Thoughts: Kris Schemes To Send Desperate Rob To Psych Ward!

Rob Kardashian is said to be so miserable after his recent online meltdown, aimed at his estranged baby mama Blac Chyna, that he has gone into hiding. And sources tell RadarOnline.com he’s now keeping his mouth shut…by filling it with food!

“He’s the biggest he’s ever been,” a family friend said. “He’s well over 300lbs now – we don’t know as the scales don’t go up past that – and he’s a heart attack waiting to happen.”

A friend revealed Kardashian is binge-eating thousands of calories a day, scarfing down fast food, candy and soda.

“He’s been comfort eating big time,” the pal added. “His fridge has become his best friend.”

And now it seems even his own family has had enough. Sources told Radar that momager Kris Jenner is demanding her son get some professional help if he wants to be welcomed back into the family fold.

“Kris has cut him off as of now, and she won’t be handing him another dime until he confronts his problems,” the source said. “He’s got major anger and addiction issues, brought on by a chronic lack of self-esteem over his looks and his position in the family.”

As Radar reported, Kardashian’s anger was on full display during his tirade against ex-fiancé Chyna, whom he accused of cheating on him.

That led to her slapping him with a restraining order and complicating his relationship with their infant daughter, Dream.

“He’s lost the will to live and if it wasn’t for his little girl he’d probably not have made it,” the friend admitted.

But as Kardashian confronts his demons, family insiders worry what the future holds for the depressed doughboy.

“This is such a desperate situation for Kris and the family, who are plotting to force him to get help as soon as possible,” one source confided.

