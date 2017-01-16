Here Comes The RECYCLED Bride — At Age 61! Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Set Wedding Date

Kris Jenner is ready to be a spring bride! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 61-year-old reality matriarch and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 36, are going to make their relationship official in early 2017.

“Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course,” an insider told Radar of the couple, who have been dating for around two years.

“The contract is just a matter of formality at this point and they’re both super-excited.”

As Radar reported, the two recently recommitted to their relationship, and Gamble has been fully there for Jenner in recent months, including during her son Rob Kardashian’s December diabetes-related medical crisis.

“They’ve had their ups and downs in the past, but Corey loves the life Kris has given him and she feels protected and loved by this guy,” the insider told Radar.

“This is a relationship that works, and they’re anxious to take the next step.”