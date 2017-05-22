Kris & Caitlyn Feud Explodes — Momager Demands Marriage Annulment & New Last Name

Bitter Kris Jenner‘s not ready to move on from her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned she’s getting ready to twist the knife in an effort to do more damage.

According to an insider, the couple’s 2015 divorce wasn’t enough and Kris now wants to have her marriage to Caitlyn officially annulled.

“Her lawyers think she could get an annulment, despite the fact they had two kids together,” explained the insider.

“Kris now feels like her entire 22 years with Bruce were a lie and the law states that if the marriage happened under false pretenses or fraud it can be annulled.”

So does Kris, 61, have a good shot at getting the last word on her broken relationship with 67-year-old Caitlyn?

“The evidence for Kris is all there in Caitlyn’s new book,” The Secrets of My Life, noted the insider.

“Kris wants to forget the day she ever met Bruce and the only thing good that came out of it was their daughters, Kendall and Kylie,” said the insider.

“She’s going to show Caitlyn what ‘hell hath no fury’ really means and the first step is dropping the Jenner name and becoming a Kardashian again.”

