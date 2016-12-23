‘Jealous’ Scott Confronts Kourtney Over Rumored New Model Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian is single and ready to mingle — but baby daddy Scott Disick isn’t exactly on board.

It’s been less than a month since the 37-year-old mother of three started seeing her male model fling, Younes Bendjima, 23, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Disick is up in arms over the steamy new romance! As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Disick openly dated much younger model Megan Blake Irwin and partied hard during the longtime loves’ 18-month break.

Now, the doting dad has finally begun to turn his life around and, after battling addiction, seems to be on the straight and narrow.

“Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober, and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been,” said source.

“She let him know that she is very proud of him. But Kourtney is not going to play these games with Scott anymore.”

Despite the squabble, the parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, are still living together and still, in fact, have sex, the source insisted.

“Of course the kids want them their mommy and daddy to be together forever,” the insider told Radar, adding, “They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time.”

