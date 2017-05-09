Is Kash OK? Kim Zolciak Posts Shocking Photo Of Toddler’s Face After Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak’s toddler son still has a long road to recovery after a “traumatic” dog bite, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of Kash Biermann, 4, and the toddler’s face is still bruised and battered!

“Kash and our entire family want to thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers!” she captioned the shot. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!”

Zolciak, 38, also thanked the doctors who tended to him in the post. She already documented her gratitude for her husband, Kroy Biermann, 31, and the nurses who tended to their son.

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle’s Sexy Bikini Photos & Her Relationship With Boyfriend

The mom-of-six revealed on a recent episode of WWHL that she has been “advised not to” talk about the details of the horrifying incident for the time being, but confirmed that “he’s doing great.” His older sister, Brielle, told fans via Twitter that he almost “lost a very important organ”.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.