Kashing In? Kim Zolciak Captured Son’s Dog Attack On ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Cameras

Kim Zolciak’s son Kash’s dog attack was caught on camera!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Don’t Be Tardy cameras were rolling during the terrifying incident that left the 4-year-old with serious injuries on April 23.

The hit Bravo spinoff will also cover the near tragedy’s aftermath, including the 39-year-old mother of six’s thoughts on making up with her estranged family.

“She discussed possibly reconciling with her parents after it happened,” a source told Radar.

Kim has been reeling since her son’s scare.

“He was just unfortunately bit by a dog,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live weeks after the attack. “He’s an animal lover. I can see him being a vet at some point.”

She thanked her husband Kroy, 31, for tending to Kash.

She also told Cohen that her parents reached out to her after the accident, but did not say if they reconciled. She notoriously cut her parents out of her life after they slammed her shortly following her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut.

Kroy too lost contact with his parents shortly after tying the knot with Kim, as they didn’t approve of her lifestyle.

Despite their families disapproval, the couple renewed their vows in Turks and Caicos shortly after the incident.

