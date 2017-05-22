Crisis, Vows & Violence — Here’s What’s On The Next ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Season

Kim Zolciak’s sixth season of Don’t Be Tardy set to be the most explosive yet, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The 12-episode Bravo show will chronicle Kim’s trip to Italy with husband Kroy Biermann and kids Brielle, Ariana, KJ, Kash, Kane and Kaia, as well as a rough patch in her marriage.

“Kroy deals with not being the bread winner for the first time of the couple’s seven-year relationship,” an insider told Radar.

“Meanwhile, Kim wants her Kashmere skin care line to be a global beauty brand, and is pushing Brielle like never before this season.”

The source added that the show will feature 20-year-old Brielle’s relationship with minor league baseball player Michael Kopech while “Kroy figures out what is coming up next career wise for him and Kim ponders expanding a few endeavors of her own.”

Radar previously reported that the show’s cameras caught son Kash’s horrifying dog attack and the “pandemonium” surrounding the “traumatic” event.

The insider also told Radar that 39-year-old Kim and 31-year-old Kroy’s vow renewal in Turks and Caicos “wraps up the season.”

“The gorgeous event was entirely planned by Kim and Kroy without any of the producers’ help,” the insider revealed.

