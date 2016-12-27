Strapped For Cash? Kroy Biermann Accused Of Stiffing Brood’s Babysitter!

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak needed help taking care of their six kids — but didn’t want to pay for the sitter!

RadarOnline.com has learned that a former babysitter sued the ex-NFL player for $288 in back wages and an additional $79 in other costs for her services in 2015.

“I worked for them for tow [sic] days babysitting,” the disgruntled employee alleged in her suit. “They don’t want pay me. They said pay me $11 dollars for hour [sic].”

She only named Biermann in the suit, and attached screenshots of a conversation with another employee over her payment as proof.

The babysitter claimed she worked one day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and was trained on one day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m — under the impression that she was making $11/hour. She claimed she desperately needed the money to send to her sick mom in Mexico — and sent excessive messages trying to get the cash.

But, the employee texted back that the babysitter would only be receiving $5.15/hour since that is the state’s minimum rate. They also continually asked for the babysitter’s address to send a check to, but she never responded.

Biermann, 31, reasoned in his response to the suit that the babysitter refused to give the correct mailing address, and he would only be paying $134, not $288. The Don’t Be Tardy star also wanted the babysitter to pay his attorney’s fees.

He ultimately failed to show up to their court date, so “the mediation could not be held.”

The Fulton County court later dismissed the case since both parties failed to show up to their rescheduled date.

