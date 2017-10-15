Kim Zolciak Flaunts Friendship With Whitfield Amid NeNe Leakes ‘RHOA’ Feud

Kim Zolciak is locked in a bitter feud with her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes—but on Saturday, she showed that another RHOA star is her BFF!

Zolciak, 39, posted an Instagram photo of herself with her husband Kroy Biermann and two of their sons — and her arm around Sheree Whitfield, 47.

The blonde reality star captioned it, “Did you know @shereewhitfield introduced me to my amazing hubby @kroybiermman did you know Sheree and I have been friends for over 15yrs?! Did you know that if I ever robbed a bank Sheree would never tell you.”

As Radar has reported, Zolciak is in a battle with Leakes, 49, over Leakes’ social media racist claims against Zolciak and her daughter Brielle.

After Brielle posted a video of cockroaches taken at Leakes’ home, Leakes posted “#racisttrash” and “KKK” comments about Zolciak’s family.

Zolciak has countered with legal threats against Leakes, which has the Bravo network, which produces RHOA, in an uproar, sources have disclosed to Radar.

“The network fears Kim’s legal threats against NeNe could single handily kill the Real Housewives franchise and the bigwigs want Kim to stop talking about suing her immediately,”an insider said.

Zolciak is also boasting that she’ll beat the reality TV curse that has plagued many other “Housewives,” saying she’ll never divorce hunky football player hubby Kroy, 32.

“That’s not an option in my house,” Zolciak, who also stars on Don’t Be Tardy, told Fox News.

The couple has six kids — and Zolciak’s Instagram post showed their best buddy Whitfield is also one of the family! Take that, NeNe?

