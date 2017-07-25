Kim Zolciak Blasts Kenya Moore For Faking Quickie Wedding In Explosive Brawl

Kenya Moore is questioning Kim Zolciak’s finances, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the mother-of-six is questioning the beauty queen’s quickie wedding!

The RHOA stars got into an explosive argument at Nene Leakes’ “white party” over the weekend after Zolciak, 39, confronted Moore, 46, about spreading rumors about her money troubles with hubby Kroy Biermann, 31. Now, insiders revealed to Radar that there was more to their fight!

“Kenya came into the party flashing her wedding ring and calling Kim jealous that she took her spot on RHOA,” the insider said.

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

Moore tried getting even by saying that “she’s a real Housewife – referring to Kim’s plastic surgery!”

But, the argument escalated — and even resulted in a full-blown social media war with Brielle Biermann.

“Kim taunted Kenya saying that her recent union is fake and she doesn’t have a marriage license!” the insider added. “The insults continued with Kim bringing up her the timing between her ex, Matt Jordan and her ‘husband.’”

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle’s Sexy Bikini Photos & Her Relationship With Boyfriend

Radar previously reported that Moore tied the knot with Marc Daly in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia this June. RHOA cameras did not capture the nuptials, and now Moore is using her new marriage to leverage her contract with Bravo.

Meanwhile, Jordan is still not over Moore despite her getting a restraining order against him in March.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.