Move Over Kim! Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle To Join ‘RHOA?’

Brielle Biermann is taking after Kim Zolciak’s plastic face, but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she’s not following in her mom’s reality TV footsteps!

Reports claimed that Biermann, 20, wants to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member, but insiders told Radar that will never happen!

“Brielle isn’t joining the cast,” the insider said, noting that “she does not receive compensation” for any appearances she makes with her mom.

Radar exclusively revealed that Zolciak, 39, secured a deal to return part-time to RHOA in April – months before the mom-of-six “confirmed” her contract.

She began filming with the women at Nene Leakes’ white party, and got into an explosive argument with Kenya Moore after confronting her about spreading rumors about her financial troubles with husband Kroy Biermann, 31. Moore also slammed Zolciak’s plastic surgery, and Zolciak retaliated by slamming the former beauty queen’s quickie wedding.

Zolciak’s oldest daughter then slammed Moore on Twitter, calling her a “dumb ugly evil b**h.”

Biermann was a staple on RHOA when her mom was a full-time cast member, and even celebrated her 11th birthday on season one of the show.

