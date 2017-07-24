Kim’s Daughter Brielle Attacks ‘Dumb Ugly Evil B***h’ Kenya On Twitter

Kim Zolciak‘s oldest daughter started a Twitter war with Kenya Moore over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned!

“Kenya is a dumb ugly evil b**h,” Brielle Biermann posted on July 22.

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

Then, when a fan asked why she wouldn’t tag Moore, she responded: “I don’t need to! She stalks me and my mom.”

“Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured,” the 20-year-old continued.

anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

Moore, 46, responded in an Instagram post, captioned: “#aboutlastnight Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou #whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa.”

PHOTOS: Real Plastic, Real Housewife! Kim Zolciak’s Head-To-Toe Makeover REVEALED –– Nose Job, Chin Implant, Boobs & More

Of course, Biermann poked fun at Moore again.

Finally, Zolciak, 39, got involved, saying on Instagram: “Hmm this s–t is funny!! 6 seasons in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend. Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season.”

Radar reported that Zolciak is set to return as a “friend” to the Housewives this season. She was an original RHOA star, but left for her own spinoff in 2011.

PHOTOS: Liar, Liar? Kim Zolciak Vehemently DENIES Nose Job — But See The Tell-Tale Photos!

She admitted that a paycheck was the reason for her return, which didn’t please Moore.

Meanwhile, Moore is currently negotiating her contract after hiding her secret wedding from producers.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.