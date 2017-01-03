She’s Back! Kim Returns To App With Shocking Video Inside Life With Kanye West

New year, new Kim!

Kardashian returned to her app on January 3 with a touching compilation of home videos chronicling her chaotic year.

The KUWTK star paired footage of her and Kanye West teaching Saint how to walk and playing with North alongside videos of the couple at the Saint Pablo tour and in their home. The clips of Kardashian, 36, and West, 39, are the most telling of their relationship, as West is captured eating while Kardashian stares at her phone.

The video’s release comes three months after Kardashian’s Paris heist, where robbers made off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry. She went into hiding after and remained quiet on social media.

Now with her marriage falling apart, Kardashian has returned to social media. But as RadarOnline.com reported, she may have hinted at a possible split by changing her name on social media. But shortly after she deleted “Kardashian West” from her name, she added it back.

Then, she took to Instagram to post a snapshot of her family.

Do you think Kardashain and West are heading towards a divorce? Sound off in the comments!

