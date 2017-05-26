Desperate Kim Kardashian Headed For Politics Amid Reality Show Failure

As the ratings for Keeping Up With The Kardashians continue to dwindle every week, family momager Kris Jenner has a new plan to jolt her daughters’ TV fame back to life: send them into politics!

According to an exclusive from Straight Shuter, the famed mother is demanding her daughters follow suit.

“In an upcoming episode [of KUWTK] you will see Kim attending Planned Parenthood with her camera crew,” sources told the publication. “Kris is encouraging all the girls to talk about what is going on in the country and is pushing for at least one of her kids to be a Trump supporter.”

PHOTOS: Kim’s Hellhole EXPOSED! Inside The Paris Apartment Where Kardashian Was Attacked

“Kris knows TV, if they all agree it is boring. Kris wants controversy and disagreements and nothing does that more at the moment than talking politics,” the insiders added.

Do you want to see Kim and her sisters get more involved in politics? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.