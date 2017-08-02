Naked Ambition! Kim Plans Nude Photoshoot After Wasting Away On Extreme Diet

Good things don’t come to those who wait, if Kim Kardashian’s reliance on a questionable quick-fix diet is any indication. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the reality star is starving herself to shed the pounds — and she plans to show off the results in racy photos!

“She’s cranky as hell, her stomach is grumbling a lot of the time, but Kim’s obsessed with dropping a ton more weight and won’t consume more than 700 calories in a day,” way below what’s considered healthy for a woman her height and age, an insider told Radar. “Kim is obsessed with getting thinner and thinner.”

“She eats an egg white and blueberries for breakfast and some field greens for lunch, and dinner might be a few strips of sashimi and broccoli,” revealed the insider of the 36-year-old reality star’s meager meals.

“On top of that, she’s punishing herself with intense workouts,” added the insider. “She’s pinned up the photos of her chubby butt from earlier this year, as inspiration.”

And now that she’s seeing big results as a result of her sketchy diet, she’s making plans to reveal her emaciated figure.

“Kim wants to show it off,” a source told Radar. “She’s shed all the baby weight and is ready to go totally nude for a new photoshoot.”

Stripping down for the cameras wouldn’t exactly be a first for Kardashian.

“She’s posed in provocative scenarios many times before, in the desert, on the rocks in Malibu, but this time she wants something really wild, like some sexy boudoir shots rivaling Madonna’s Sex book,” revealed the source. “She wants it to be shocking but tasteful.”

