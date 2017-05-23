Miss Independent! Kim Kardashian Focuses On New Show To Break Free From ‘KUWTK’

After ten years of being the pretty face of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian now refuses to singlehandedly carry her family’s reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Instead, the 36-year-old mother of two is throwing herself into her new solo project, beauty competition show Glam Masters.

“She’s really pushing it because she wants to do her own thing,” an insider told Radar, adding that the social media queen, who will serve as executive producer of the series, wants to be as independent as spinoff star sisters Kylie, 19, and Khloe, 32.

“Kylie has her own show, and Khloe has had two now,” the source said.

Execs are currently casting makeup artists and beauty bloggers to compete for a position in Kardashian’s glam quad.

Production is going to move quickly, as sources revealed the show begins filming in July.

Radar first revealed Kim’s new business venture last summer.

“Kim will be very involved,” a source told Radar at the time. “She wants to have a big role.”

