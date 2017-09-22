Kim’s Miscarriage Horror! Doctor Told Kardashian She Lost Baby

On a promo for Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 Year Special, Kim Kardashian opened up about one of the toughest moments she went through in the past ten years: a miscarriage nightmare!

In a teaser clip, she told host Ryan Seacrest that while she was pregnant with North West, she thought she had lost her baby girl!

“At one point I thought I had had a miscarriage,” said the reality star. “I was pretty certain and even a doctor told me there was no heartbeat and said ‘You have had a miscarriage.’”

She added: “It was around Thanksgiving and it was the worst Thanksgiving ever.”

Then, after she came back for a follow-up appointment in which she was told she would need surgery to remove the fetus, the doctor found a heartbeat.

“I was on the monitor and he [the doctor] was like: There’s a heartbeat!”

As Radar readers know, North, 4, was born in 2013 and her brother, Saint West, 1, joined her in 2015.

Kim, 36, suffered from placenta accrete during both of her pregnancies, which is why she opted for a surrogate when planning to welcome her third child with husband Kanye West, 40.

“Theoretically, most of the time if they had an accreta, they end up with a hysterectomy. It’s definitely at high risk,” OB/GYN and maternal fetal medicine specialist Jim Betoni told Radar in 2015.

Thankfully, everything seems to be running smoothly for the famous family, at least where babies are concerned. Just this past July, a source claimed Kim and Kanye’s surrogate was three months pregnant!

