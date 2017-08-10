Kim & Kanye To File Mid-Nuptial Agreement As Rapper’s Pricey Lawsuits Pile Up!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are drawing up a mid-nuptial agreement — a source tells RadarOnline.com — with the chief aim to give Kim some protection from Kanye’s topsy-turvy finances.

“He’s making all kinds of deals right now that are very high stakes, and Kim’s nervous,” an insider told Radar.

They already have an arrangement in place, which means West’s problems won’t become Kardashian’s if he goes under financially. But the source says she wants everything looked over with a fine-tooth comb, especially as her kids are so involved and potentially impacted at this point.

Most recently, West pocketed over a million bucks profit by selling off his Hollywood Hills bachelor pad.

But that comes fresh off the heels of his bombshell $10 million lawsuit over canceled shows after his mental breakdown last year.

In court documents, West claims Lloyd’s of London failed to pay him claims stemming from his canceled Saint Pablo Tour.

“Kim’s worried sick about Kanye’s current situation, which has incurred millions in legal fees already, and is only getting more expensive and complicated,” the insider revealed. “She wants to protect herself, and for all her faults nobody could blame her.”

