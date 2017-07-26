Kim Kardashian Threatens To Divorce Kanye West: ‘He’s Killing My Career!’

Keeping up with the Kardashians reality star Kim Kardashian is “horrified” that the world is no longer keeping up with her – and she is blaming hubby Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“She knows that everyone is just over her now and she is right. But she just doesn’t know what to do about it,” a source close to Kardashian, 36, told Radar.

“Kim is finally starting to realize that she would be better off without him. He is not working and she thinks he is killing her career,” claims the insider.

As fans know, KUWTK had a dramatic decrease in ratings last season – despite the juicy content that included Kardashian’s Paris robbery and West’s mental breakdown and hospitalization that followed!

“Kim thinks that things have never been the same since then and she is blaming Kanye for all of it,” the source told Radar.

“That is why she has been focusing so much of her time and energy into her makeup empire. It’s all she really has left.”

