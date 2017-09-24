In Great Shape! Kim Kardashian Hires Body Builder Trainer To Get Super Fit

When Kim Kardashian appeared on a beach in Malibu recently she looked amazing.

The 36-year-old reality star – who has two kids – showed off her amazing figure in a barely there bikini.

And now she has revealed how hiring a body builder fitness coach has helped her get in the shape of her life.

She said: “‘I’m, like, the most fit I’ve ever been.’

And she found her on Instagram.

You go and you find this bodybuilder on Instagram and you contact her. You find someone who had an amazing transformation after she had a baby.’

Her trainer has got her weight training and doing rope exercises and they are having amazing results.

The reality star admitted that she was shocked into action after seeing some bikini photos that were less than flattering.

Speaking on The View recently, she said: ‘I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them.

“I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn’t walked out in a bout 12 weeks, I’d had two surgeries on my uterus.

“I was already not feeling like myself. When people were making [the photos] look way worse, I was like, ‘OK I’m going to get it together’ and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl.”

She now hits the gym as early as 5.30am to workout before her kids, North and Saint, wake up.

And she uses nasty comments made about her body in the past as motivation.

She revealed: “It’s not okay for people to say these awful things. For people to have all this keyboard courage to say the craziest things about you is not okay.”

