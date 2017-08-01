Kim Kardashian’s Company Sued For $100M Over ‘Lit’ Selfie Case Endorsement

Kim Kardashian‘s company has been hit with a $100 million lawsuit for endorsing a lit-up smartphone case that is allegedly a rip off of another product,RadarOnline.com can report.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star has long been an advocate for LuMee selfie cases – due to her collaboration with the brand – but their rival, Snap Light, claims it came first!

After one too many posts of Kardashian using her LuMee case to take “the perfect selfie,” Snap Light claimed its sales were nowhere near were they needed to be – since Kanye West’s celebrity wife has been backing up their competitor.

#ad Hey Guys! LuMee cases are featured today as Amazon’s Prime Deal of the Day. Best deal ever! #PrimeDay #LuMee amzn.to/29kDDyJ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 8, 2016 at 8:17am PDT

“The patent lawsuit filed by Snap Light has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Kardashian’s rep.

According to the official complaint, Snap Light claims a man named Hooshmand Harooni filed the patent in 2013 for an “integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device.”

LuMee then stole their idea, bullied them into removing their product from the market and robbed them of their profits.

Both products have a retail price of around $70.

As Radar can reveal, selfie-loving Kardashian has spoken out on behalf of LuMee on several occasions, as well as promoted the brand on social media.

“Selfies about to be LIT!” she captioned an Instagram photo she took with her flashy case.

Selfies about to be LIT! 💡Today on my app I talk about the perfect selfie lighting! The secret to my selfies Lumee.com #LumeeCollab A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 11, 2016 at 9:26am PST

Claiming that she gets a cut of the company’s profits, Snap Light has demanded the court forbid Kardashian from continuing to endorse the brand. They’ve also asked that her company, Kimsaprincess Inc., pay them $100 million to make up for their lost profits.

