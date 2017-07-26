Kim Kardashian To Welcome 3rd Child — The Star’s Surrogate Is 3 Months Pregnant!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s surrogate is reportedly three months pregnant, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 36, has talked publicly of wanting to grow her family, yet after doctors told her it was not safe for her to carry another baby, she and her hubby of three years opted for surrogacy.

The famous pair — who chose as their surrogate a twenty-something San Diego mom— will likely welcome their third baby on January of next year!

The woman, who was referred to them by an agency, is three months along, and is reportedly a complete pro when it comes to carrying other people’s babies – as this is not her first time.

Kardashian and West, who share kids North, 4, and Saint, 1, will reportedly be paying $45,000 in a period of 10 months. If the surrogate ends up having more than one baby – AKA twins – they will pay an extra $5,000 per child.

The rapper, 40, and his wife apparently paid the agency 68,850 as a deposit before the entire procedure.

“Kim and Kanye are making sure that their surrogate is not only taken care of while she is pregnant, but that she is spoiled beyond imagination,” claimed a source exclusively to Radar.

“They are putting her in a luxe resort for the entire pregnancy and are paying for everything that she wants or needs. She will also have a chef prepare every single meal!” the insider added.

The surrogate allegedly signed a contract in return, which touches on the health and wellness habits she should have during the pregnancy. It This includes: no drinking, smoking or drugs, no hot tubs or saunas, no raw fish and no handling cat litter.

As Radar previously reported, just last month source close to the couple stated that Kardashian would “pretty much pay anything for another baby.”

While not everyone was on board with the decision at first, it seems the reality star got her way after all.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s latest baby news? Sound off in the comments below.

