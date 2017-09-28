‘Sex and the City 3’ SCRAPPED After Kim Cattrall’s Diva Demands!

Plans for a third Sex in the City movie have been scrapped — and it’s all star Kim Cattrall’s fault!

According to the DailyMailTV, studio executives had to cancel a another big-screen adventure because Cattrall, who played the sexual Samantha Jones on the series, made unrealistic demands.

Cattrall, 61, reportedly told producers she’d return only if they helped produce other movies and projects she had in development. But Warner Bros. heads were quick to say no.

“Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros. that she would only do this if they made other movies,” a source said. “Ridiculous. Who does she think she is – George Clooney?”

Original castmate Sarah Jessica Parker who spent most of the show’s original run at Cattrall’s throat, would have joined Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who had all been ready to begin filming in just weeks.

“The fans would’ve loved the movie, but Warner Bros. couldn’t give in to her ridiculous demands,” the source claimed. “Kim held everyone’s life up. Her behavior is beyond disappointing. We should’ve been shooting the movie and now everyone is wondering will this film ever get made.”

As Radar exclusively reported late last year all of the original ladies had signed on.

“The full green light for Sex and the City 3 the movie is really new,” the insider continued. “Everyone’s happy with how things have turned out and they can’t wait to get started working together again.”

