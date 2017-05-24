Fears For Kiefer! Sutherland ‘Completely Wasted’ At Canadian Bar

Kiefer Sutherland is taking the title of his current music tour, “Not Enough Whiskey,” to heart!

RadarOnline.com has obtained an exclusive photo from a recent Randy Lennox party in Ottowa, Canada and – according to a source who was with the 50-year-old actor-turned-musician – he was “partying hardcore throughout the evening!”

“Kiefer was downing shots that looked like whiskey,” a source told Radar, adding that it was an “open bar” and that Sutherland was taking full advantage of the situation.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Blackface & More! Fall TV’s Sleaziest Scandals EXPOSED

Sutherland has had a series of failed relationships, including an abusive engagement to Hollywood’s former sweetheart, Julia Roberts, but the eyewitness told Radar he has not given up on finding love just yet.

“Kiefer was flirting with almost everyone at the party and it seemed clear that he is really trying to live a rockstar life right now. He kept telling people about this band that he is in,” said the insider. Indeed, he has multiple concert dates this month.

In addition, the source said, the proud Canadian “was overheard bragging that Canadian liquor is so much better than American liquor!”

As previously reported, Sutherland refuses to give up drinking despite a turbulent history with booze that includes multiple DUIs and a 2007 arrest.

PHOTOS: When Stars Hit The Bottle! See What Happens When 8 Boozed-Up Celebs Tip Over The Edge

In one infamous 2016 interview, Sutherland spoke of his love of alcohol and said, “One of the things I love to do is go out with my friends and tell stories and have a bunch of drinks.”

“Having said that, I can also look back on my life and tell you very squarely that the only bad things that have ever happened to me in my life have been because I like to go to bars and have drinks with my friends,” Sutherland admitted.

Do you think that Kiefer Sutherland should cut back or continue living it up? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.