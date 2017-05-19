For Love & Money! Khloe Shells Out Big Bucks For ‘Cash Cow’ Wedding

Smitten Khloe Kardashian is forging ahead with wedding plans, despite Tristan Thompson’s pleas for her to take their relationship slower — and it’s costing her a bundle of cash!

Despite giving her credit cards quite the workout, Kardashian is s more than willing to foot the bill if that’s what it takes to get her NBA beau down the aisle, an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“She’s set aside half a million bucks, which she figures will pay for at least half the ceremony as well as dresses, catering, entertainment and a five-star honeymoon,” said the source.

As Radar reported, Kardashian, 32, has been lavishing her 26-year-old NBA pro-player boyfriend with expensive gifts, including jewelry and luxury trips, in an effort to keep their shaky relationship on track.

“This is Khloe’s way of showing Tristan she’s committed and happy to wear the pants in the relationship,” said the insider.

And Kardashian just may reap the rewards of investing so much in Thompson, if history is any indication, added the source.

“She and her mom figure the wedding’s a huge cash cow anyway, with licensing deal and TV rights that should fetch them millions.”

