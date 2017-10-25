It’s A Boy! Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Gender Revealed

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, RadarOnline.com has learned from Us Weekly reports!

Various sources confirmed to the outlet that the Revenge Body star, 33, is “hungrier than ever,” and struggling to maintain her strict diet and exercise regimen while taking care of her unborn child.

As Radar exclusively reported, Khloe has been “freaking out” over her changing body. An insider claimed that “nothing fits and her weight insecurities have come flooding back” after all her months of hard work.

She’s not taking her weight gain “well at all,” and is also worried Tristan, 26, will dump her in the delivery room just like he did his last baby mama!

Despite it all, sources have said she is desperate to tie the knot and start a family with the NBA star.

Her Kar-Jenner family has been extremely supportive and Kim Kardashian, 37, is “elated” Khloe’s dream of being a mother is finally coming true.

Do you think Tristan Thompson is excited to welcome a baby boy with Khloe Kardashian? Sound off in the comments below.

