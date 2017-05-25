Former NBA Star Says Dating Khloe Cost Him $70 Mil!

Khloe Kardashian is a career crusher! That’s the accusation from a former boyfriend who says his relationship with the controversial megastar cost him a career in the NBA.

Rashad McCants, 32, was a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2005. He played for the team for four seasons, before being traded to Sacramento in 2009. That same year, he met Kardashian.

McCants said that was the beginning of the end of his basketball career, and told the Charlotte Observer that dating the reality star gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA.

“Without that [Khloe] situation in play, I’m a $60-70 million player,” he said. “Easily.”

Kardashian’s love of NBA players is well documented. After famously marrying, then divorcing Lamar Odom of the L.A. Clippers, she dated Rockets superstar James Harden, and is now hooking up with Cleveland Cavs center Tristan Thompson.

McCants has been reduced to trying to relaunch his career in the Ice Cube’s upcoming “BIG3,” a new three-on-three league featuring former NBA players.

He’s not the first to blame Kardashian for a career slump. Houston Rockets star James Harden’s performance tanked after he started dating Kardashian in 2015.

He rebounded after they split, and later called out Kardashian in a surprising rant.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? … It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

No signs yet, however, that her new man, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, is feeling the effects of their relationship.

