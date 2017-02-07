Oh, Baby! Khloe ‘Playing It Safe’ & Freezing Her Eggs

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Khloe Kardashian has decided she needs a backup plan to ensure her parenthood dreams come true.

The reality star has had such bad luck with men that she’s no longer willing to completely rely on her baller boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to make her a mom someday, an insider revealed.

“Khloe’s in the process of freezing her eggs,” said the source, noting Thompson is only 25 and not exactly thrilled with the idea of becoming a dad again at this point in his life.

As Radar reported, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig, gave birth to their son Prince on Dec. 12.

Now “Khloe knows pushing him to get her pregnant will have him running for the hills, especially so soon after Jordy had his kid,” said the source.

Still, Kardashian isn’t willing to wait around and gamble with her future.

“Khloe is 32 and has been told she’s going to have trouble conceiving,” said the source. “So she’s playing it safe and putting her eggs away for safekeeping until Tristan is ready to put his partying behind him and become a dad.”

After all, added the source, “She’s certain he’s the one, so she’s willing to wait, at least for a bit.”

