Kevin Spacey Enters Sex Addiction Clinic – With Harvey Weinstein!

Kevin Spacey, 58, has checked himself into a rehab center for his sex addiction – the same rehab center where Harvey Weinstein, 65, is currently getting treatment! As RadarOline.com has learned, the sleazy actor got admitted into the $36,000-a-month Arizona facility after a string of men came forward claiming he had sexually harassed them in the past.

According to Daily Mail, Spacey arrived at the center just last week, after coming out as gay when Anthony Rapp, 46, accused him of making sexual advances towards him at the age of 14.

Around the same time last week, Weinstein was caught buying food at a local eatery outside the center. He wore a blonde wig as a disguise, but was quickly spotted by photographers.

The clinic, called The Meadows, prides itself on being the best rehab center for sex addiction. Its 45-day treatment called the “Gentle Path” reportedly includes counseling and expressive arts therapy. The clinic also treats drug and alcohol addiction, and was previously home to Hollywood icons Tiger Woods, Elle Macpherson, Kate Moss and Selena Gomez.

As Radar readers know, Weinstein was dumped by his wife and fired from his own company after the news of his alleged sexual assaults came to light. Spacey was bashed by the public as well as by network executives. His show, House Of Cards, was even suspended after Hollywood men came forward to accuse him of his allegedly sick crimes.

