Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Actor Claims He Tried To Sexually Assault Him At 14

Kevin Spacey has just come out as gay after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance towards him when he was just 14.

Rapp, now 46, told Buzzfeed that during a Broadway show after party in 1986, Spacey, 58, tried to engage in sexual acts with him, knowing he was underage. He claimed that the House Of Cards actor appeared drunk and that at one point in the night he led teenage Rapp to his room, carried him onto the bed and jumped on top of him.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said of the alleged incident. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

The actor added that his “stomach churns” every time he sees or hears about Spacey, and that “still to this day” there are so many aspects of the incident he cannot wrap his head around. “It’s just deeply confusing to me,” explained Rapp.

The two actors met on the Broadway stage, where Repp began his career at the young age of 9. They worked together for years before the alleged incident, after which they never spoke again.

After the Rent star’s claims came to light, Spacey shared his own statement, saying he was sorry if he did in fact act that way toward Rapp, and telling the world that he is now openly gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” wrote Spacey late this Sunday.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” he continued. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey – who has never been married – claimed that the people closest to him know he has been sexually active with both men and women over the years. “I choose now to live as a gay man,” he added.

Spacey also claimed that the news of his alleged behavior towards Rapp has made him analyze his life decisions.

Said Rapp after coming forward about the incident: “Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence,” he said. “The only way these things can continue is if there’s no attention being paid to it, if it’s getting forgotten.”

