Make-Or-Break Holiday? Kevin Hart Whisks Pregnant Wife Away To Mexico

Kevin Hart whisked his pregnant wife away for vacation after RadarOnline.com exclusively exposed the kinky comedian’s recent rendezvous with a sexy Miami-based entertainer.

On July 24, a beaming Eniko Parrish posted a photo of Hart happily touching her belly while in Cabo San Lucas.

But is everything really okay in paradise between the pair, who will mark their one-year wedding anniversary in August?

Cabo Nights 🇲🇽 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

As Radar exclusively reported, Hart, 38, was caught recently on camera canoodling behind 32-year-old Parrish’s back with singer-model-actress Monique “Momo” Gonzalez in a car outside his Miami hotel at 5 a.m.

“It’s obvious they were up to no good,” an eyewitness told Radar. “She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

