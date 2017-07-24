Exclusive Details

Make-Or-Break Holiday? Kevin Hart Whisks Pregnant Wife Away To Mexico

Eniko Parrish puts on brave face after comedian caught with sexy entertainer.

Kevin Hart whisked his pregnant wife away for vacation after RadarOnline.com exclusively exposed the kinky comedian’s recent rendezvous with a sexy Miami-based entertainer.

On July 24, a beaming Eniko Parrish posted a photo of Hart happily touching her belly while in Cabo San Lucas.

But is everything really okay in paradise between the pair, who will mark their one-year wedding anniversary in August?

Cabo Nights 🇲🇽

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on

As Radar exclusively reported, Hart, 38, was caught recently on camera canoodling behind 32-year-old Parrish’s back with singer-model-actress Monique “Momo” Gonzalez in a car outside his Miami hotel at 5 a.m.

“It’s obvious they were up to no good,” an eyewitness told Radar. “She kept looking over her shoulder, and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

