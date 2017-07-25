Kenya Moore Mourns Death Of Grandma – Days After Explosive Fight With Kim Zolciak

Just days after her disastrous “quickie wedding” fight with Kim Zolciak, Kenya Moore has said goodbye to her beloved grandmother, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Today I lost the only woman in the world who has ever loved me unconditionally,” captioned a sweet photo of her with her late grandma.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a touching post on Instagram last night, announcing her grandma’ passing and praising her for all that she did.

“My grandmother who raised me from 3 days old passed away. She has helped mold me into the woman I am. She truly was my best friend,” wrote Moore.

The 46-year-old star, who recently met her husband, wrote that she truly believed her grandmother “waited until she knew that I finally found someone to love and cherish me the way she did.”

“She could not rest until she knew I would be taken care of by someone who deserved me,” she added.

As Radar can reveal, Moore’s beloved grandma suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and “lost her battle” to the deadly illness just this past Monday.

While the reality star admitted her grandma barely recognized her in her final days, she claimed that when she met her husband, “she lit up with so much joy that my heart became overwhelmed.”

On Instagram Moore wrote: “Thank you Jehovah for sending me your Angel who taught me everything I know about love, compassion, strength, kindness, selflessness, forgiveness, family, education, brains over beauty, inner beauty, strength, respect for your elders, being true to myself.”

“Thank you momma for being the best woman I have ever met in my life,” Moore wrote. “Thank you for approving of me and thank you for letting the world know how proud you are of me.”

She added, “I thank you for my life. I owe the world to you. I know you will never leave my side in life or after. I am eternally grateful to you. Thank you for loving me.”

