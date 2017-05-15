‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Plan To Spend On Air Time Apart!

Live star Kelly Ripa and her new co-host Ryan Seacrest have been on the air together for only two weeks and are already making plans to spend time away from each other on air, a source exclusively told Radar.

According to the source, “Come this summer, Kelly is only going to be doing four shows a week on LIVE — not even pre-taping Friday’s show.

“Ryan will be getting guest co-hosts and will have to be there on Fridays live instead of doing a pre-tape on Thursdays of Friday shows.

“He also will be doing a whole week of shows without Kelly,” the source said.

As Radar has previously reported, Ripa, 46, and Seacrest, 42, are already in a feud because she fears the prospect of the former American Idol host starring on the new ABC reboot of the reality show will steal LIVE‘s thunder, an insider said.

Ripa is known for not liking being crossed and cut all ties with her previous LIVE co-host Michael Strahan. Ripa reportedly felt blindsided when Strahan jumped to the other ABC morning show, Good Morning America, without anyone informing her beforehand.

And, Radar sources said, Ripa has been worried that Seacrest will treat LIVE like a part-time job and eventually leave the morning show to host American Idol again, now that the singing show is coming to ABC.

Meanwhile, Radar has learned Seacrest is so concerned about his image, he’s had some of his own staffers sign confidentiality forms.

Now, the source revealed, Ripa has big summer plans that don’t include spending time alongside Seacrest at LIVE! “Kelly will be spending most of August out in the Hamptons and will not be doing any shows — they will all be repeats.

“The plan is to gear up with all new LIVE shows in September after Labor Day — complete with a whole new look for the show as well,” the source revealed to Radar.

