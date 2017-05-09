Kelly Ditched AGAIN?! Ripa Fears New Co-Host Ryan Could Ditch Her For ‘Idol’

Could Kelly Ripa soon be looking for ANOTHER new co-host?

Just days after Ryan Seacrest was welcomed to the LIVE stage, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that some fear his dedication to the show could be wavering.

“LIVE! is just another job on Ryan’s schedule,” an insider told Radar. “Where Kelly lives and breathes the show. It is everything to her. Her entire identity.”

Seacrest, 42, has a plethora of other projects on his plate. And many are primarily in L.A.

He recently re-upped his multi-million-dollar radio contract for another three years, and, as Radar has been reporting, will likely be tasked with hosting the next season of American Idol, if it is brought to ABC.

All of this means Seacrest won’t even be able to commit to LIVE! for a full week! As Radar reported, Friday’s shows will be on tape.

“He will fly in on Sunday nights, and leave Thursday after taping two shows,” the source revealed. “Kelly fears that he is treating LIVE! as a part time job.”

Seacrest has made no secret of the fact that he will continue to call L.A. his home, and that’s already causing tension between the new teammates, according to the insider.

“Ryan intents to kelp doing his radio show, and hosting red carpets live on E!, and doing all his production company commitments,” our insider said. “He’s not even getting an apartment in New York. He’s going to use a hotel and he’s not even bringing his DOG!”

Ripa, 46, reportedly feared this scenario, and admits there was some thought of moving the show out west.

“We even thought about shooting the winters in California,” she admitted.

“We had a conversation about shooting in Los Angeles,” Seacrest added. “It didn’t last long.”

