Scott Disick Makes Shocking Confession Amid Downward Spiral: ‘I’m A Sex Addict!’

Has Scott Disick finally hit rock bottom?

As the self-described Lord parties harder than ever, he made a startling confession last night on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On the family’s vacation in Costa Rica, the Kardashian sisters discovered that Kourtney’s baby daddy brought a hookup on the wholesome trip.

Kourtney confronted her troubled ex over dinner with sisters Kim and Khloe, mom Kris, and Kris’ on-off boyfriend, Corey Gamble.’

“There’s a level of respect and appropriateness that just should be known,” Kourtney, 38, seethed with her mother and sisters in support.

“Every night you go to bed with our kids, and I go to bed alone, sad and miserable,” Scott responded.

“Stop playing the victim!” Kourtney snapped.

When the family asked him how he could not go four days without a random girl accompanying him to bed, the rehab alum played the addiction card.

“I’m a sex addict!” the 33-year-old screamed. “I’m a f**ked up, horrible sex addict.”

However, he later admitted to the cameras that he wasn’t exactly being genuine.

“It was the first thing that popped into my head!” he shrugged.

As seen in explosive preview clips, Khloe, Kim and Kris then went on to throw drinks in his lap.

Despite the fight, everything was forgiven the following day in typical Kardashian fashion.

Kourtney forgave, but she made a firm vow to never forget.

“I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together,” she told her ex.

As Radar readers know, months later, Kourtney is now back with boy toy model Younes Bendjima, 24, while Scott’s latest flame is model Ella Ross, 21.

Kourtney really showed Scott what he was missing by staging a naked photo shoot by the pool with the entire clan watching.

