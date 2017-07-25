O.J. & Nicole Brown Murder Witness Kato Kaelin Could Live Together For New Reality Show

O.J. Simpson may not be the only one benefiting from his upcoming return to the real world. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that former Simpson houseguest, Kato Kaelin, could be freed from obscurity as well!

Sources tell Radar that Kaelin, whose surfer looks and slacker appeal made him a star during Simpson’s murder trial, has been approached by several different news outlets for interviews.

And he’s even being considered for a reality show that would see him moving in with Simpson all over again!

Kaelin told Radar that he was offered around $3 million for the odd couple pairing, but says when it comes to living with The Juice again, money is no object.

“I can’t mention who floated that offer, but I can tell you I told my representatives to remind me to never work with those people on anything they do ever again,” Kaelin told Radar. “Absolutely not. Never at any price. I could not live with that.”

Kaelin has gone on record that he thinks O.J. was guilty of the double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, and should’ve been locked up for life.

He has no idea how his former friend will cope with his new freedom or what he will do for money.

“His glory days are far behind him now. He will be an ex-con,” he said. “Younger people know him from a series of unflattering true crime TV specials.”

“My guess is he’ll write a book about his time in prison. If he does, I hope the Goldman and Brown families get that money.”

