Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Plan To Have Band-Aid Baby ‘Soon-ish’ After Iceland Trip

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are more desperate than ever to have their Band-Aid baby, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Maloney told US Weekly that she’s ready to have a small SUR-ver “soon-ish” and could start trying for a baby after their trip to Iceland!

“We’re just excited for our future together, and planning to eventually have a family, and buy a house and all that,” the reality star said. “It’s a reality now. It’s not just a hypothetical.”

Maloney, 30, and Schwartz, 34, tied the knot in August 2016 after their relationship issues exploded during their joint bachelor/bachelorette trip to New Orleans. The couple never recovered from their blowout, and jealousy and trust issues still plague their relationship.

Their co-star Jax Taylor teased that they split less than a year later, but Maloney’s mom Teri insisted to Radar that their relationship was “wonderful”.

Insiders told Radar that they were “thinking of starting a family” after their romantic trip to Iceland to rekindle their relationship just last month.

