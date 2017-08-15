Kardashian Baby Mama Blac Chyna’s ‘Harem’ Of Men Exposed!

Blac Chyna’s black book has been bursting since she kicked Rob Kardashian to the curb in February.

Sources say she’s being hauling in new hunks as she savors the single life.

Blac Chyna has being entertaining a parade of paramours and just lifted the curtain on a brand new romance with Rapper Demetrius Harris, AKA – ‘Mechie’

“ In the past 7 weeks she’s added a new guy to her ‘harem’ every week,” an insider told RADRONLINE.COM “ they’re all vying to be her next man, so when she calls they come running”

The clueless Mechie, however, recently tweeted how happy he is to be in a relationship with her.

“ He’s a fool if he thinks he’s the only one,” A spy spilled, “ She’s got three backups when Mechie is not available including a DJ and a backup dancer,”