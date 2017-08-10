Out Of Control! Kanye West Spiraling Amid Nightmare Lawsuit & Marriage Problems

It’s not easy being Yeezy.

Kanye West is dealing with stress on all sides, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com, and the rapper is spiraling out of control again behind the scenes.

“His marriage is still a major work in progress, and he has business problems galore,” an insider revealed.

As Radar reported, Kim Kardashian’s husband is suing tour insurers for $10 million, alleging they refuse to pay unpaid claims stemming from his cancelled Saint Pablo Tour last year.

Sources confirmed to Radar that he’s terrified 20 hours of secret footage filmed in the days before his November breakdown and subsequent hospitalization could be leaked, as the tapes are at the center of the legal battle.

In the videos, he also speaks about his drug use and acts erratically, Radar can confirm.

“It’s a huge headache,” the source claimed. “This isn’t a guy who’s got much of a stress threshold, let’s face it.”

All of the drama is having an effect on his marriage to Kardashian.

“Kim is just dumbfounded at what a liability Kanye turned into,” another insider said, adding that “she does not know what to do” about the fact that the couple have a third child on the way via surrogate.

As Radar has revealed, West, 40, and Kardashian, 36, are currently drawing up a mid-nuptial agreement, to protect her from the slew of lawsuits the rapper is currently involved in.

