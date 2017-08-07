Heartbreak! Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Flees Town After Birth Of ‘Teen Mom’s Baby

Javi Marroquin wasn’t about to stick around after the birth of his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s son!

The fitness-obsessed Teen Mom 2 dad, 24, headed to the 2017 CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, miles from his home state of Delaware — where Lowry, 25, welcomed her baby boy with rebound fling Chris Lopez early Saturday morning.

Shoutout to Baylee and her 417 team for putting in work this weekend. Good luck the rest of the way. Bring the heat! A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Marroquin met with friends and fans and enjoyed the festivities while his ex remained in the hospital following the birth.

“Take me back to Madison!” he tweeted last night.

Take me back to Madison 😩 wish I would’ve been there just one more day to really take it all in. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) August 7, 2017

As Radaronline.com exclusively reported, Lowry gave birth to a 7-pound, 15-ounce baby boy on Saturday. She has not yet picked a name for her third son.

Though Marroquin has not responded publicly to the birth, he told Radar, “I’m glad everything went well for her.”

Lowry and Marroquin split in 2016 after a tumultuous four-year marriage. She got pregnant with Lopez soon after.

