He Has A Name! Kailyn Lowry Reveals Unique Moniker For Newborn Son

Teen Mom 2 fans have been anxiously waiting for Kailyn Lowry to reveal the name of her third child – and the time has finally come! Two months after giving birth, Lowry has finally settled on a moniker.

“Lux Russell, 08/05/17 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4″ born at 3 am on the dot,” Lowry, 25, captioned a photo of her son on a personalized blanket. “It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official.”

Lowry had a member of the nursing staff pick a name out of a bag on September 18. She revealed over Snapchat that the name randomly chosen was her “top choice.”

Lowry told Radar earlier this month how she settled on the unique moniker.

“It’s not a family name or anything like that,” she said. “It’s something I stumbled across over the years and it kind of always was in the back of my mind.”

Lowry welcomed her son, who she has been referring to as Baby Lo, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

During her pregnancy, she asked fans to vote among the names Silas, Nixon, Griffin, Murphy and Ripken.

But when she met her son, she decided to axe all of the potential names.

“We don’t have a baby name and we don’t have any ideas either,” she told Radar at the time of her birth. “Everything we thought we liked doesn’t fit him.”

Lowry is also mother so Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

