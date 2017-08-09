He’s A Natural! Kailyn Lowry’s Son Makes On-Camera Debut Days After Birth

Kailyn Lowry’s newborn son is going to be a pro when filming for Teen Mom 2! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive first video of Lowry and baby daddy Chris Lopez’s new addition.

Radar captured Lowry’s first moments of motherhood with her third child on Monday, August 7 only two days after she gave birth.

Baby Lo, who Lowry has yet to name, was wrapped up in a blue-and-white striped blanket as he fussed in his mother’s arms.

The little one is already breaking hearts with his chubby cheeks and full head of hair!

Although Lowry is mother to sons Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, she was happy to welcome yet another boy.

“I wasn’t disappointed at all,” she told Radar. “Boys are all I know so I think it worked out for the better. I always said I couldn’t picture myself with anything other than boys so I think it worked out.”

Lowry’s sons had yet to meet their little brother when he arrived home.

“Now that we’re home and adjusted I think they’ll come meet him shortly,” she said. “They’re super excited. Javi keeps texting that Lincoln is excited so I’m excited for them to meet him.”

The video came only hours after leaving Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

As Radar exclusively reported, Lowry gave birth to her third son on Saturday, August 5 at 3 a.m. The baby weighed 7lbs and 15oz at the time.

Lopez was spotted leaving the hospital despite their estranged relationship throughout her pregnancy.

“She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the insider told Radar earlier this year of if he’ll be in the delivery room. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

Lopez helped Lowry for hours after they arrived home from the hospital together.

