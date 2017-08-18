Kailyn Lowry Reveals If Newborn Son Will Appear On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez refuses to appear on Teen Mom 2, but will the same go for their child? In an exclusive video interview with RadarOnline.com, Lowry reveals if their child will appear on the small screen.

Although Lowry’s son Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin both appear on the MTV show, fans may only see Baby Lo on social media.

“I don’t know right now,” Lowry told Radar. “Chris and I are talking about it. We’ll see.”

Lowry’s third baby daddy has stayed out of the spotlight throughout her pregnancy. The couple split around the time she learned she was expecting and were on the outs at times.

“There we periods where we didn’t talk,” she explained. “But that doesn’t mean he didn’t care about his child. It was more about him and I.”

With Lowry and Lopez no longer together, she explained that she “doesn’t have a plan” when it comes to being a single mother to three children.

“We’re going to figure it out and we’ll make whatever work,” she said. “I have a really good support system with my friends right now who truly have been there through my pregnancy and helped me prepare for the baby to come home.”

Despite their rocky relationship, Lowry previously told Radar that he believes he will be involved in their son’s life.

“I think every child deserves a dad,” she previously told Radar. “I’m hopeful, I’m positive he’ll be around.”

Although he appeared on an episode before her pregnancy, his face was blurred out. She revealed on this week’s episode why he has chosen to stay out of the spotlight.

“He’s not shy, he just doesn’t like people,” Lowry said of Chris Lopez not appearing on the show. “He’s not hiding the fact he’s with me and we’re having a baby. That makes me feel good. He doesn’t have to put his entire life out there and I respect that. Someone who likes their privacy makes me feel good.”

