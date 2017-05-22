Ready To Mingle? Inside Kailyn Lowry’s Plans For Love After She Gives Birth

Kailyn Lowry will be a single mother to three children when she gives birth to her third child this summer, but will she be open to expanding her family with a new love interest? RadarOnline.com has exclusive details on the Teen Mom 2 star’s love life after baby!

Lowry, 25, moved on from ex-husband Javi Marroquin after announcing their divorce in May 2016 with friend Becky Hayter when they shared a same-sex kiss in June of that year.

After denying a relationship with Hayter, Lowry began dating longtime friend Chris Lopez, who is the father of her unborn child. “Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” a source close to Lowry previously told Radar of their split. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.”

The mother of Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with Marroquin, was then caught on camera with a man named DJ while seven months pregnant.

But a source close to Lowry insists she will not be in relationship in the near future.

“Kail doesn’t want to date anyone at all, doesn’t matter the gender,” an insider told Radar. “She has no interest in a relationship anytime soon.”

The source continued that Lowry will be “focusing on her kids” and “finding a job in the field she has a degree in” instead of finding someone to settle down with.

Radar broke the news of Lowry’s pregnancy in February. She confirmed it hours later on her personal blog.

Lowry is currently on the outs with her baby daddy, as the insider told Radar that he blocked her from contacting him.

“Kail doesn’t have his number,” the source said. “He disconnected his phone.”

Lowry revealed on her personal blog that she will “be a single parent from the beginning” because she will have the baby “with no help.”

