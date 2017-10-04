War Of Words! Inside Kailyn Lowry’s Scathing Counter Tell-All To Ex Javi’s Book

After Kailyn Lowry refused to sign off on her ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s scathing tell-all book, the exes came up with a compromise to get both of their sides out there! The Teen Mom 2 dad reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusive details on their highly anticipated book series, He Said, She Said.

“It’s two separate books,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that. We want to give the people what they want.”

The two books, which will have the same release date, will cover topics from Marroquin’s cheating accusations to what led to their divorce after nearly four years of marriage.

“Kail and I decided in order to really give the readers all the answers, we needed to figure out a way to give both of our point of views,” he explained. “That’s where ‘He Said,’ ‘She Said’ became what it is. Teen Mom is edited so people don’t know all the details of what went down. This is our chance even though we agree to disagree.”

The mother-of-three recently told Radar about working on a new book, “I’m working on one for myself. I use writing as therapy when it comes to stuff like that.”

Lowry and Marroquin have had a tumultuous relationship since she announced their split in May 2016.

Although one reason for Lowry and Marroquin’s divorce was because she didn’t want to have another child, Lowry welcomed a son, Lux Russell, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August.

After Radar broke the news of her pregnancy, Lowry filed a protection from abuse order against Marroquin because he showed up at her home aggressively. Lowry eventually dropped the order.

The two were on bad terms once again Marroquin filed for child support for their 3-year-old son Lincoln.

Marroquin admits that while their relationship continues to be strained, they plan to go on a book tour together.

“Things are definitely rocky, but we do plan on going on tour together,” he said. “Time to squash all the accusations and put it to rest.”

In September, Marroquin told Radar that Lowry refused to sign off on his tell-all book.

“The book is coming,” he said. “There are things in there I needed Kail’s permission to say. She’s obviously not happy with some of the stuff in there. That’s the delay right now. “As soon as Kail and I can come to an equal compromise, hopefully we can keep pressing on it.”

