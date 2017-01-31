Kailyn Lowry Tells All! What Really Happened When Javi Caught Her With Another Man

Kailyn Lowry got into a heated fight with estranged husband Javi Marroquin when he walked in on her with another man in their home. Although Lowry refused to talk about the incident at the time, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal her side of the showdown!

“Kail was home trying to leave to go to Walmart,” a source close to Lowry told Radar. “They had an agreement that at 5:00 he was to come pick up his stuff by himself and drop Lincoln off. It was 4:00 when she was trying to leave. That was within minutes of Kail telling Javi she was leaving for Walmart.”

Marroquin then showed up with his friends Darius and Peach, despite a prior agreement that no one was welcome in the home besides Marroquin. That’s when he caught his estranged wife with another man.

“The guy in the episode has been Kail’s friend for years, Javi acted like he walked in on something romantic between those two, but he didn’t,” the insider said. “They’ve been friends for a few years and tried to see their potential romantically. They are still together.”

The insider added how Lowry chose not to speak on camera because she never wanted to “air out their dirty laundry as a couple” and wanted to be “more private about things while filming.”

Lowry exclusively told Radar of the fight, “There’s so much that was left out. But throwing him under the bus doesn’t solve anything. I’m going to bite the bullet on this one. The truth will eventually reveal itself.”

On the episode, Marroquin told his side of what happened since crew didn’t catch the fight on camera.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” he said on the episode. “We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

He added, “How disrespectful are you? You’re going to disrespect me and chill with some dude? I came home, I didn’t even go to my own house, I came to a hotel. I don’t know what’s going on in her head.”

